Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will deliver his 2024 State of the City address at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel’s Event Center, 777 Bally Blvd. in Rock Island on Monday, January 22. The event starts at 10 a.m. with opening remarks by former Mayor Mark Schwiebert. The event is open to the public and coffee, tea and a continental breakfast will be provided.

Mayor Thoms will highlight the accomplishments Rock Island has made in the last year with the help of successful partnerships as well as his vision for 2024 as the community moves “Forward Together.”

“I am excited to provide the public with an update on the city’s accomplishments in 2023 and share our goals for 2024 as we move forward together with inclusion and collaboration,” Thoms said.

The State of the City address will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page and will be available later on the City’s website and Facebook page.