Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Third Avenue between 18th to 19th Streets will be closed for a water main repair, according to a news release.

Pending favorable weather, the anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic will be the end of the week.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location, the release says. Drivers should follow all posted signs for detour directions and watch for trucks entering and leaving this area.

“The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience and appreciates the patience and

consideration of the traveling public,” the release says.