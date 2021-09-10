Rock Island suspends potential privatizing of sewer and water

The city of Rock Island looked into teaming with a private company that would take over the city’s water service.

On Friday, the city of Rock Island announced it is not pursuing any further the potential privatization of the public water and sewer service.

The elected officials and staff of the city of Rock Island are “continually looking for ways to provide

high-quality and cost-efficient services to its citizens,” according to a city release Friday afternoon. “For the past 18 months, the city has gathered information related to the potential privatization of the city’s water and sewer utilities. The intent of this exploration was to determine if a possible sale of the water and sewer utilities could provide a long-term benefit for the citizens of Rock Island.

“During the exploration period, many citizens of Rock Island spoke out against privatization of the city’s water and sewer utilities,” the release said. “After considering the available information, as well as other major pending projects such as the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the city manager search, the Rock Island City Council is suspending further exploration into the privatization of the City’s water and sewer utilities.”