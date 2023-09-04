UnityPoint Health and Trinity Health Foundation present the 15th annual V.R. Alla Symposium to educate the community about hypertension, a news release says.

The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. The presentation will be led by V.R. Alla, MD, local kidney expert and retired physician.

During the presentation, Alla will explain more about hypertension, including the theory behind it, how you can prevent it, the importance of early detection, its impact on the body and

the latest treatment options.

“Hypertension, or high blood pressure, causes the heart to work faster to pump blood, putting

extra pressure and strain on the heart,” says Alla. “Most people with high blood pressure have no symptoms and some can go years without showing symptoms. That’s why it’s important to understand your risk and why early detection is key.”

In addition, local health experts will share information about diabetes, heart health and offer free blood pressure screenings. Heart healthy appetizers will be served. This event is open to the public, free of charge, thanks to Alla and his family through their contributions to Trinity Health Foundation.

Register online here. Attendance is limited to the first 200 guests. You also can register with Jorge Calderone at 309-779-2488 or email Jorge.Calderone@unitypoint.org.