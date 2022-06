No new vape shops in Rock Island for six months – that was the collective agreement from the city council following a slue of new vape businesses opening primarily along 18th Avenue. The temporary ban is to allow the city council time to review and revise tobacco policies to include vape products and areas of commerce.

City ordinances regarding tobacco have not been updated since 1996, and new ordinances will properly define what a vape shop is so Rock Island can expand with new businesses.