A longtime public servant in Rock Island is retiring to be with family.

Third Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert announced today that she is retiring and will move to Eldridge next month to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Under Illinois law, she will resign her seat on the Rock Island City Council, effective January 12, 2024.

Gilbert was elected alderwoman in April 2021. During her term, she worked to offer transparency and fiscal accountability to residents and established a blog where she provided summaries and explanations of city issues. Residents of her ward praised her efforts to keep them informed.

“It has been one of my life’s greatest privileges to have served Rock Island residents – first as city clerk – and most recently as Third Ward Alderwoman,” said Gilbert. “I hope that I have served residents and business owners well. It truly has been an honor to work for and represent Rock Island residents. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kind words and the support that so many of you have given me. It has meant more to me than I can say.”

Gilbert served as Rock Island city clerk from 2016 to 2019. She was the first city clerk who had both prior municipal experience and a master’s degree. She had a long career in economic development and small business development in Chicago and Henry County. She spent many years in higher education, teaching marketing and entrepreneurship at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Mayor Mike Thoms will nominate a third ward resident, subject to approval by the city council, to fill out the remainder of Gilbert’s term, which ends in May 2025. “I would like to thank Alderwoman Judith Gilbert for her dedication to the city and commitment to representing her constituents in a very professional and thoughtful way,” Thoms said. “I wish her all the best in her next adventure in spending time with her family.”

Gilbert will hold one last third ward meeting on Saturday, December 30 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Hauberg Estate Carriage House, 1300 24th Street. Guests should RSVP to Executive Assistant Colleen Skolrood at (309) 732-2012 or email skolrood.colleen@rigov.org.