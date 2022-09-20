Come search for a great bargain or hidden treasure at a community garage sale in Rock Island on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more will be available at the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Fall Community Garage Sale on Sept. 24 at Upper Longview Park (1601 18th Ave., Rock Island) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a vendor space or for more information, call 309-732-7275.

Rain date for the sale is Saturday, Oct. 1st. For inclement weather, call the rain line at 309-732-RAIN (7246) to check event status.