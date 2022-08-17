Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, 7th Avenue between 20th and 24th Streets will have the westbound lane closed to traffic to install a new water service.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location, according to a city release Wednesday. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and

resumption of normal traffic is Friday, Aug. 26th.

Motorists should follow all posted construction signs for detour directions as needed, and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone. The city of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience due to this road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.