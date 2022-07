The Rock Island Viaduct is scheduled for cleaning and will be closed temporarily, according to a news release.

From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, the Rock Island Viaduct will have single-lane closures to clean the underside of the viaduct.

From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 22, the Moline Viaduct will have single-lane closures to clean the underside of the viaduct.

Appropriate signage and flaggers will help warn and direct traffic during all activities, the release says.