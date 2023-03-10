During the week of March 13, Langman Construction Inc. will begin the water main replacement project on 11th Street between 25th Avenue and 42nd Avenue in Rock Island, a news release says.

This work is expected to continue through the summer and possibly into the fall of 2023. The work will begin on 11th Street at 42nd Avenue with the replacement of manholes and water valve boxes in the east lane, then proceed to 25th Avenue with temporary traffic control set up in the work areas.

When Langman Construction Inc. begins the replacement of the water main in the center two lanes of 11th Street, a more extensive traffic control set up will be required by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the release says. These larger areas could extend up to 4 or 5 city blocks during the installation of the water main.

At some intersections, detours may be required for proper water main installation and traffic control safety. Drivers are asked to follow the posted warning signs and traffic control devices when entering or leaving the construction zones.

The City of Rock Island will issue news releases about detours when necessary and will also post project updates on the City of Rock Island’s Facebook page.