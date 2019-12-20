Rock Island welcomes a new pub & grill

Rock Island welcomed a new pub and grill Wednesday.

Brandon’s Pub & Grille is now open to the public. Rock Island Mayor Mke Thoms cut the ribbon on Wednesday. The restaurant has been renovated after it took over Legends Corner in early December.

Among new food items and drinks, the bar and grill will also be hosting bands.

If you are up for a challenge, the restaurant invites you to try its ‘Viking Challenge’ – two and a half pounds of burger, topped with eight strips of bacon, six slices of cheese, two pickle spears, tomatoes, onions, and a fried egg on top with one pound of fries and a drink of your choice – eat everything in 20 minutes. The winner gets their name and picture hung up on the wall of fame, and a free Viking Challenge T-shirt and hat.