Rock Island woman identified as victim in Wednesday homicide investigation

The Rock Island County coroner has released the name of the victim in a Wednesday homicide. In a release from coroner Brian Gustafson, Dayona Lee, 26, of Rock Island died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a preliminary autopsy performed Thursday.

Rock Island Police Department responded to an assist ambulance call Wednesday, December 22 at approximately 9:32 a.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue, in reference to the victim’s body found with an apparent gunshot wound. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division began a homicide investigation, and detectives identified a suspect, 27-year-old Shawn D. Boyd of Rock Island.

Boyd turned himself in later Wednesday to the police department and was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony, with a 10% cash bond set at $2,000,000.00. In addition to the murder charge, Boyd was arrested on two outstanding warrants in Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations. Boyd was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation by Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or by using the P3 Tips app.