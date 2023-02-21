Families are invited to a show that’s out of this world at STEM, Stars and Mars!

A free surround sound planetarium show suggested for third grade and up at the John Deere Planetarium, STEM, Stars and Mars will take the audience to the moon, Mars and NASA space station. After the 30-minute show, attendees can venture next door to the Fryxell Geology Museum for a tour and activities.

Guests explore the exhibits at the John Deere Planetarium and Carl Gamble Observatory. (photo: Augustana College)

STEM, Stars and Mars is held in association with the Augustana Physics and Engineering Society, a student group, and the Quad City Engineering & Science Council, which supports a number of annual events and programs each year.

STEM, Stars and Mars is Wednesday, February 22, 5:00 p.m., at the John Deere Planetarium and Carl Gamble Observatory, located at 820 38th St., Rock Island. The event is free, but registration is required here.