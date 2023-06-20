The Quad City Botanical Center is celebrating 25 years of serving the QCA, and you’re invited to the party!

The Center opened on June 20, 1998, and they’re holding an open house on Saturday, July 8. Attendees can enjoy a self-guided historic garden walk from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and free admission all day!

Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com)

Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com)

Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com)

Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com)

Family fun awaits as you visit the gardens in peak blooming season. Summer highlights include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland, reflection ponds and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall. The garden train railway exhibit is open Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Plus, check out a new exhibit on display with ties to the 25th anniversary, a cactus exhibit on display in the greenhouse features over 80 cacti, varying in species, size and type of bloom.

The 25th anniversary of the Quad City Botanical Center is Saturday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. For more information, click here.



