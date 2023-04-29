Embrace your inner superhero and even learn to draw comics at the Rock Island Public Library!

The Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch invites you to join the fun of Free Comic Book Day May 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Guests can pick up a free comic book and enter the library’s free Comic Book Day art contest. This event is open to all ages, and a variety of comics for all ages will be available. Comics are marked by age level.

Additionally, New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka will be presenting an online drawing workshop through Illinois Libraries Present (ILP) from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Participants can watch and draw at home via the ILP Zoom meeting or join the in-person watch party and draw-along at the Watts-Midtown Branch Community Room. The library will show the online webinar and provide clipboards. Participants should bring a sharpened pencil. The online drawing workshop with Krosoczka is free and suitable for families and all ages.

Jarrett J. Krosoczka (StudioJJK)

According to a release:

Jarrett Krosoczka is the author and illustrator of more than forty books for young readers, including his wildly popular Lunch Lady graphic novels (Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute,) select volumes of the Star Wars™: Jedi Academy series (Star Wars Jedi Academy: A New Class, 2016, Scholastic) and Hey, Kiddo, which was a National Book Award Finalist. Other works include his first book, Good Night, Monkey Boy, 2001, Max for President, 2004, Random House, Platypus Police Squad: The Frog Who Croaked, 2013, HarperCollins Publishers. For more than 20 years, his books have been favorites due to their humor, heart, and deep respect for young readers. Rock Island Public Library

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry. Free Comic Book Day was created to attract new readers to the format and preserve the art of comic books and graphic novels. For more information, click here.

Free Comic Book Day at the Rock Island Public Library is Saturday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Watts-Midtown Branch, located at 2715 30th St, Rock Island. For more information, click here. To register for Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka, click here.