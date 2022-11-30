Christian Care is holding their Frigid Feet mile and a half fundraising walk on December 17 from 8-11 a.m. to raise awareness about what the local homeless community experiences during the winter. On any given night in the Quad Cities, over 450 individuals of all ages experience homelessness. Most homeless individuals’ main form of transportation is walking from place to place. Participants will be walking to understand what those in the homeless community experience just to have their basic needs met. HyVee will be serving a cup of soup and a half sandwich at the end of the walk. The walk will take place regardless of weather as the homeless community does on a daily basis during the winter.

(christiancareqc.org)

The route begins and ends at 2209 Third Avenue in Rock Island. The group will begin walking at 8:30 a.m. but participants can come back later and walk at their own pace. Registration is $22 and includes a tshirt if registered by December 5. There is also an option to raise $100 and drop the donation off by December 1st to have the registration fee waved. For more information, contact Lexi at abull@christiancareqc.org or call (309) 786-4301. For more information on Christian Care, click here.