Augustana College alum Nelly Cheboi, named CNN Hero of the Year, will be sharing her leadership journey January 11 at the college. Additionally, the college announced that Cheboi will deliver the address at the 163rd Commencement Convocation on May 27.

Nelly Cheboi, ‘CNN Hero of the Year’ (photo: Augustana College)

According to a release, Cheboi was named the CNN Hero of the Year on December 11, 2022 at the CNN Heroes gala. Cheboi received $100,000 to expand her work with TechLit Africa, the nonprofit she co-founded that redistributes recycled computers to schools in rural Kenya. Cheboi was also named an Elevate Prize Foundation winner, earning a $300,000 grant and additional support worth $200,000 for her nonprofit.

Cheboi, a native of Mogotio, Kenya, attended Augustana College on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science in 2016. As a junior, Cheboi took the funds she earned from working campus jobs and built Zawadi, a school in Kenya. The school also serves as the headquarters for TechLit Africa, with a literacy center and vocational classes for the community of Mogotio. Cheboi is also a software engineer at Fuzzy, a California-based company focused on pet health care. Forbes magazine honored her as a social impact leader in its annual “30 Under 30” list for 2022.

The public is invited to attend the mini-lecture Wednesday, January 11, 11:30 a.m., at Augustana College's Murabito Family Commons, located on the first floor of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D. Center, 3501 7th Ave., Rock Island.