The Rock Island-Milan School District announced it will be offering breakfast and lunch at no cost to kids for the month of June.

The free meal service, available to children under the age of 18, is offered regardless of income level or school district boundary area. The meals will be served at Edison Jr. High School, located at 4141 9th St., Rock Island, from June 5 -29. Meals must be consumed on site are will be served at the following times:

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

For more information, contact the RIMSD #41 Nutrition Services Department at (309) 793-5900 ext 10216, or click here.