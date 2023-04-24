The City of Rock Island has announced lane closures and detours due to flood water.

Effective immediately, 1st Avenue between 20th and 24th Street will have the eastbound lanes closed to traffic. Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. The anticipated resumption of normal traffic is by Wednesday morning.

Beginning Tuesday, April 25, 5th Avenue just west of 40th Street will be closed due to water on the pavement, caused by flood water backing up in the storm sewer system and surfacing at the low point in the intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 6th Avenue.

Motorists are advised to follow all posted signs for detour directions and watch for trucks entering and leaving the areas. For more information, click here.