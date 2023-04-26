Be a sport and come out to the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club‘s Ultimate Tailgate Party on April 29!

An annual fundraiser for RIMSD#41 Athletics, enjoy a night of food- and drink-sampling and live entertainment with Identity Crisis. Take in silent and live auctions, and don’t miss a special raffle of $1,000 in Nike gear!

(Rock Island-Milan Booster Club)

The Rock Island-Milan Booster Club’s Ultimate Tailgate Party is Saturday, April 29 at Bally’s Casino and Hotel, located at 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and to place bids on auction items online, click here. For more information, call the Athletic Department Office at 309-793-5950.