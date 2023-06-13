Hurry, hurry step right up for a magical journey through music with Mary Macaroni!

Mary Macaroni brings a blend of singing, songwriting and guitar with catchy sing-a-longs, and kids get to help Mary with magic tricks, making noise with shakers, dancing with scarves and finding their voice through fun with music. One of Chicago’s premier family entertainers, Mary Macaroni was recently voted Chicago’s Best Clown by ChicagoKids.com.

Mary Macaroni (Rock Island Public Library)

Families and children of all ages can enjoy a magical journey through music with Mary Macaroni on Monday, June 19, 6:00 p.m. in the community auditorium of the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch, located at 2715 30th Street, Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public.

