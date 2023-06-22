Take a walk on the wild side at the Rock Island Public Library!

The Blank Park Zoo’s ‘animal ambassadors’ will make a special visit at the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch on June 26. You’ll get opportunities to meet small zoo animals and learn about nature and conservation! This show is free and great for all ages.

Check out the Blank Park Zoo Monday, June 26, 11:00 a.m. – noon at the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch, located at 2715 30th St., Rock Island. Registration is not required. For more information, click here.

This show is part of the library’s Find Your Voice summer programming, offered through July 31.