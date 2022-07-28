The Rock Island Public Library’s southwest Branch has a monthly book sale on the first Tuesday of the month.

The next date is Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch. The monthly sale recurs on the first Tuesday of each month at the Southwest Branch only. Book shoppers can fill a bag for a donation from the selection of former library items and donated books.

Shopping bags are available, or shoppers can buy a Library tote bag for $3 each or 2 bags for $5 and fill them to the brim for a voluntary donation.

The library is recruiting volunteers to help with this monthly sale. To volunteer, leave your name and contact details at the sale with Southwest branch staff or book sale coordinator Tari Weeks. Prospective volunteers may also use the Contact Us form on the library website, or call the Library’s public relations liaison at 309-732-7303.

Upcoming sales and times are as follows:

Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about library events and services, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7323 (READ) or follow library social media pages.