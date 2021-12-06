Rock legend Alice Cooper to perform at Adler Theatre on March 30, 2022

The legendary rocker Alice Cooper will return to the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Buckcherry.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport). Reserved seat tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $75.00. VIP Packages also available.

After wrapping a successful fall 2021 tour, Cooper announced a run of January and February tour dates ahead of a headline appearance at the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes places from Feb. 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new spring dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California.

Cooper, a 73-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does, according to a tour release. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, the release said.

Cooper’s universally acclaimed new album “Detroit Stories” is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.

The Associated Press called the record from the Detroit native “a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him,” while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release “a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers.”

Variety deemed the album “a delicious tip of the hat to ’70s classics such as ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ without sounding like a throwback.” Rolling Stone enthused, “That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper’s music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It’s also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he’s headed.”

For more information, visit https://alicecooper.com.