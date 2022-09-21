Rock Falls Tourism invites you to jam on the rock!

Enjoy the sounds of country, rock, blues, gospel and more as the following artists take the stage at Jammin’ On the Rock:

Angelina Chavez

Barn Ratz Band

Matt Fichter

Mortar Band

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship

River Country Stomp

Starlight Blues Band

Whitlocked & Loaded

Jammin’ On the Rock is Sunday, September 25 from 1:00-5:30 p.m. at RB&W District Park, located at 201 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls. Food vendors will be available from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Admission is free for the event.

