Rock Falls Tourism invites you to jam on the rock!
Enjoy the sounds of country, rock, blues, gospel and more as the following artists take the stage at Jammin’ On the Rock:
- Angelina Chavez
- Barn Ratz Band
- Matt Fichter
- Mortar Band
- Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship
- River Country Stomp
- Starlight Blues Band
- Whitlocked & Loaded
Jammin’ On the Rock is Sunday, September 25 from 1:00-5:30 p.m. at RB&W District Park, located at 201 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls. Food vendors will be available from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Admission is free for the event.
