Rock River drowning victim identified

River rescue crews responded to the Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday after a boat with multiple occupants overturned in the Rock River. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

LATEST: Authorities have identified two victims who drowned in an boating accident on Sunday.

The Johnson County, Iowa, medical examiner confirmed the death of Alexander Ravelingeen, 16, of Kewanee.

UPDATE: The person who drowned after a boating accident Sunday on the Rock River has been identified by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Alondra I. Acosta, 21, was from Kewanee.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed one person died from the boating accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Fire Department told Local 4’s Ryan Risky that a total of four people were involved in the accident.

The fire department says all four individuals were wearing life jackets when the boat’s engine lost power, causing it to float down the Rock River.

After they were rescued, the four individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance.

There was no word on the current condition of these individuals.

EARLIER UPDATE: At approximately 1:30 p.m., MedForce and Backwater Gamblers responded to reports of a capsized boat on the Rock River, between Rock Island and Milan.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, a boat upstream of the Steel Dam lost power and floated downstream toward the dam, going over it.

Crews are continuing to locate a third and possibly fourth person in the water.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was first on the scene of a boat that overturned in the Rock River near Steel Dam in Milan before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, at least two people were spotted in the water near the overturned boat, with a third person possibly located near the roller dam backwash.

As of 2:07 p.m., two individuals have been rescued from the river.

River rescue crews are currently searching for the third person.