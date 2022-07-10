Rock the Lot at CASI presented by Modern Woodmen will feature music, classic cars and food on Saturday, July 16.

The Tailfins lead off at 5 p.m. and Soul Storm will play at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Kids under 12 will be admitted free. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

A beer garden will be featured, and food will be available for purchase. No outside food or pets will be permitted.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs to the CASI parking lot at 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds go to help Quad City seniors.