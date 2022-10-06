Rock Valley Physical Therapy will have four new QC locations.

Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led physical therapy practices in the country, is excited to announce upcoming open houses and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for four Quad-Cities-based locations.

Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.

“We are excited to be able to showcase our new locations in the Quad Cities,” Rock Valley’s Debbie Healy, Vice President for Growth & Development, said in a recent release.

“We welcome any community member who is interested in learning about what services we offer to stop in and meet our staff. I guarantee you will feel at ease with our clinicians,” she said. “They truly are experts in the field of physical and occupational therapy and live and breathe our motto of ‘Making Better Lives.’ ”

The dates and times for Rock Valley Physical Therapy’s clinic openings are:

Oct. 13, 4 p.m.: 850 43rd Ave., Moline. Rock Valley returns to its gorgeous, re-modeled flagship site. Clinic manager Chad Humphrey will lead this location.

Oct. 26, 4 p.m.: 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Clinic manager Kelly Kersten heads the new site.

Nov. 9, 4 p.m.: 4451 East 53rd Street, Suite 200, Davenport. The new-construction facility highlights Rock Valley's commitment to what is known as the fastest-growing corridor in the Quad-Cities. Becky Burke is the clinic manager.

Nov. 16, 5 p.m.: 110 N.1st Street, Eldridge (next to Whitey's Ice Cream). Eldridge native Kerri Hurning is the clinic manager.

Each clinic opening will feature dignitary-related ribbon-cuttings, giveaways, clinician-specialty demonstrations and refreshments. For more information, visit Rock Valley’s website.