Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the Quad-City community. In October, new clinics will open to serve their Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline neighbors.

Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a nationwide leader in rehabilitative care, driven by collaboration and compassion, according to a Thursday release from the company. Rock Valley says it’s one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

Rock Valley physical therapist Raymond Peitzmeier, left, with Nebraska high school athlete Tanner Kloster.

Rock Valley’s 10-year agreement to provide care at ORA facilities will cease on Oct. 1, 2022. Those Rock Valley therapists who previously provided care at ORA sites will be moving to new QC locations.

Those new clinics in place are:

4500 E. 53rd Street, Suite 200, Davenport (new construction).

900 W. Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport

110 N. 1st Street, Eldridge (next to Whitey’s Ice Cream).

850 43rd Avenue, Suite 300, Moline

“We are so grateful for the relationship we have had with everyone at ORA over the past 38 years. It started when two doctors and two physical therapists came together in order to provide better care to our community,’’ Mike Horsfield, CEO of Rock Valley Physical Therapy, said in Thursday’s release.

“These pioneers realized the benefit of collaboration over consolidation. We continue to believe patients ultimately benefit by this philosophy where each of us stay focused on what we do well,” he said. “We are disappointed that ORA has made the business decision to terminate our long-term agreement. Since patients have a choice where they go for therapy and know they don’t need a referral, we are confident our loyal patients will find their therapist at our new locations.

Mike Horsfield, PT, MBA, is CEO of Rock Valley Physical Therapy

“We are just sad this chapter in our history has come to an end and we will miss working alongside a lot of the friends we have met at ORA,” Horsfield said. “Strategically placed, Rock Valley’s four new sites were selected based on access to those in need, quality of each selected site, size and the desire and dedication to build on a four-decade commitment to the Quad Cities and surrounding communities.

“Rock Valley is honored to serve the Quad Cities and surrounding communities at 14 convenient locations, through growth and diversification of our therapists and services offered,’’ said Wendy Bloomhuff, regional manager, Rock Valley Physical Therapy.

“While continuing to provide unparalleled orthopaedic care, we also have highly-trained and certified therapists in hand therapy, vestibular therapy, sports medicine and pelvic health, just to name a few. A referral is not necessary to access our services, just reach out and we’ll help,” she added.

Horsfield, whose career has spanned three decades, notes that Rock Valley family members who were located in ORA clinics are excited and motivated to move forward.

“Once a patient sees a Rock Valley therapist, they usually want to come back to them,’’ he said. “They value having a ‘family therapist’ — just like having a family dentist, doctor or someone they can count on at all times.’’

For more information, visit the company website.