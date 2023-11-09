Rock Valley Physical Therapy has collected $70,000 across three states from 61 of its clinics for Make-A-Wish.

On Thursday, the company presented a check to Make-A-Wish representatives from Iowa and Illinois. That will be used to grant wishes to three families in Iowa and two from Illinois.

An Illinois Make-A-Wish spokesperson says the support helps make big dreams come true.

“What’s really special about this and Rock Valley PT’s participation is that wishes are really supported by the community,” said Janet Bantz Gavin, senior community engagement manager. “In Illinois alone we have 1,400 volunteers across the state, and they’re ready to serve children when they’re referred to us to grant their wish.”

The $70,000 generated came from a combined effort of staff and therapist creativity with fundraising projects, patient involvement and payroll dedication programs.