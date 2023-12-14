Rock Valley Physical Therapy is opening a new “Rock Valley Kids,’’ a Davenport-based clinic designed to meet the speech, occupational and physical therapy needs of children (up to age 21) from across the region.

The clinic, located at 1008 W. 35th Street, Davenport, is set for a soft opening this month and a grand opening in early January 2024. Maggie Bohnert (Verdun) will lead the clinic.

Founded in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is one of the largest therapist-led private physical therapy practices in the country. With this opening, it will feature 61 clinics across Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

“The expansion of Rock Valley Kids to the Quad Cities is an exciting opportunity to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary programs and resources for our communities,” Wendy Bloomhuff, regional manager for the Quad Cities, said in Thursday’s release. “Rock Valley Kids will undoubtedly thrive in the Quad Cities, as Maggie leads with heart and builds strong relationships with her patients and team members alike.’’

Occupational therapist Maggie Bohnert (Verdun) will lead the new kids’ clinic in Davenport.

Bohnert, a QC resident, earned her master’s in Occupational Therapy degree from St. Ambrose University in 2016 and joined Rock Valley Physical Therapy in September of 2019. She has been instrumental in helping Rock Valley’s rehab team in Muscatine and build a comprehensive pediatric program to serve its surrounding communities, the company release said.

“I am beyond excited to be serving the community I live in,’’ Bohnert said. “I will very much miss Muscatine, but there is something special about serving your neighbors, especially when there is a need. I am looking forward to expanding a niche practice by doubling the pediatric footprint in our company and allowing us to showcase the diversity of practice within Rock Valley.”

For scheduling information, call 563-362-0060 or visit Rock Valley’s website HERE.