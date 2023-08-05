A 51-year-old Rockford man was injured Saturday in a motorcycle crash shortly before 11 a.m. on West Council Hill Road about 1.5 miles west of North Jewell Lane, Scales Mound, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Chad Renton was driving a black 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on West Council Hill Road when he lost control as he tried to negotiate a sharp right-turning corner in the roadway.

The motorcycle crashed on its side and skidded off the roadway to the south, the release shows.

Galena Ambulance Service transported him from the scene. He then was relayed to Med Flight Helicopter for transportation to St. Anthony’s in Rockford.

He was the only person on the motorcycle, according to the release. An investigation continues, the release says.