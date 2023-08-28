Rock Island High School graduate Daivari Rogers was awarded the McKenzie Foundation & Uncharted Learning 2023 GritGrant award on Monday, Aug. 28.

He was chosen as one of four recipients from across the country, and Rock Island High School is the only school in the Incubatoredu program to have multiple winners of this award, according to a Monday school release. Rocky also had a winner in 2021.

2023 Rock Island graduate Daivari Rogers (center) with Jim McKenzie from the McKenzie Foundation, left, RIHS principal Jeff Whitaker, RIHS teacher Trish Matson, and Margarita Geleske, chief evangelist for Uncharted Learning.

Daivari graduated in 2023 but came back to Rocky on Monday to receive his award. Margarita Geleske, chief evangelist for Uncharted Learning, and Jim McKenzie from the McKenzie Foundation were at RIHS to meet current and former entrepreneurship students.

Any high school student who is enrolled in an INCubatoredu / ACCELeratoredu and/or MobileMakersEdu / MobileMakersStudio programs can be nominated. Daivari was nominated by his INCubatoredu teacher, Trish Matson.

The INCubatoredu class is designed to get RIHS students excited about becoming entrepreneurs. Throughout the year students will learn what it is to be an entrepreneur, dig into all aspects of business and develop skills such as team building, problem-solving and creative and critical thinking.

GritGrants are based on a student’s grit and character. Elements of “Grit” include:

Optimism, confidence, and creativity

Resilience despite fear

Laser-like focus on meaningful goals

Excellence not perfection

“Character” as described by CharacterLab.org refers to ways of thinking, acting, and feeling that benefit others as well as ourselves. Character is plural—encompassing strengths of heart, mind, and will. Strengths of heart (such as gratitude and kindness) enable harmonious relationships with other people. Strengths of mind (such as curiosity and creativity) enable independent thinking. Strengths of will (such as discipline and self-control) enable the achievement of goals.



In her nomination letter, Matson said Daivari exemplifies all of these things and did so while facing some setbacks.

“Daivari has not let his personal tragedies define him or become angry or bitter because of them,” she said in the release. “He continues to work hard and persevere through unthinkable tragedies. He would be a worthy recipient of the Grit Award.”

Daivari and his family lost everything in a fire when he was 9. He lost his mother tragically when he was 11 and was raised by his grandmother who has cancer. Along with the award Monday, Daivari received $2,500 from the foundation.