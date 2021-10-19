“Rocky Horror Show” to invade Rock Island’s Speakeasy for sixth straight year

Kiera Lynn Martin, left, Brad Hauskins, and Kirsten Sindelar in the new “Rocky Horror Show” at The Speakeasy, Rock Island.

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is welcoming back the musical comedy cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show,” for the sixth consecutive year starting Friday, Oct. 24, and running through the end of the month.

Filled with outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and plenty of audience participation, “The Rocky Horror Show” this year is directed by Circa ’21 favorite, Tristan Tapscott.

“We are thrilled to be presenting Rocky Horror in The Speakeasy again this year,” said Brett Hitchcock, Circa director of audience development. “The show has become an annual event for so many people. It’s fun to see people show up dressed like their favorite character and sing along with every song! What other show can you throw things and yell profanities at the actors and it’s okay? The Rocky Horror Show is the only one I’m aware of!”

The Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) has assembled a talented cast of performers to bring “Rocky Horror” to the stage. The theater is welcoming back cast members of previous years’ productions — Doug Kutzli, Kirsten Sindelar, Micah Bernas and Nicholas Munson. Those joining the cast for the first time are Brad Hauskins, Will Crouch, Kiera Lynn Martin, Kira Rangel and playing Dr. Frank N. Furter, is Anthony Hendricks from Iowa City.

A delightfully raunchy tribute to B-grade sci-fi movies of the ’50s, the Tony-nominated “Rocky Horror Show” tells of young couple Brad and Janet (Bernas and Rangel) and how their worlds are turned upside down when a flat tire causes them to spend the night in a creepy old castle.

Kira Rangel, left, Anthony Hendricks and Micah Bernas in the new “Rocky Horror Show” at The Speakeasy, Rock Island.

Add a mad scientist, an unlucky delivery boy, a hunky Frankenstein, a bunch of aliens and you have one of the most audacious and enjoyable musical comedies of all time, boasting such classic numbers as “Sweet Transvestite,” “Hot Patootie,” and the legendary “Time Warp.” The original 1973 musical was adapted into the classic 1975 film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Ten performances of “The Rocky Horror Show” are scheduled, with presentations at 7:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. on October 22, 23, 29 and 30 and a special 6 p.m. show on Oct. 24 and 31. Doors for the 7:15 p.m. shows open at 6 p.m.; doors for the 11 p.m. shows open at 10 p.m.

Due to the musical’s adult language and mature subject matter, the 7:15 p.m. shows are for ages 18 and older, while patrons must be 21 or older to attend the 11 p.m. performances. Doors for the Oct. 27 show (18 and over) open at 5 and the show begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on performance days, and are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theater by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or purchase online at thecirca21speakeasy.com. The theater will also be selling prop bags at the door for $4; no outside props may be brought inside.