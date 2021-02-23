The music of John Denver lives on in the show A Rocky Mountain High Experience coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 8 p.m.

The show features singer, songwriter, and adventurer Rick Schuler performing John Denver’s favorite hits such as “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “You Fill Up My Senses,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

When Schuler first put on a pair of round glasses at age 13, everyone thought he looked exactly like John Denver, an artist he had never heard of until that moment.

“John Denver was the biggest star in the world, and I didn’t have any idea who he was,” says Schuler, who quickly discovered that Denver was the guy on the radio whose music he loved. “I was a very shy kid, and John and I kind of became bonded. I taught myself to play guitar and it grew from there.”

Nearly four decades later, Schuler has emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music, performing in front of thousands of Denver fans each year.

Tickets for the show are $55 and go on sale on Thursday, February 25 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Adler Theatre Box Office located at 136 East 3rd Street in Davenport.

To maintain social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods. Guests must purchase all seats within a selected pod. Face coverings are required unless you are actively eating or drinking.

For more information, visit the Adler Theatre website.