The theme of this year’s Black History Program at Rock Island High School was “Black Excellence.”

The school’s African American Heritage Club partnered with the Rock Island County NAACP to host a series of events celebrating Black History Month.

Wednesday’s program included keynote speaker Thurgood Brooks, as well as a history of the first historically black college, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, students performed dance numbers, spoken word and the Rock Island Choir performed.

The African American Heritage Club meets every Wednesday after school and is open to anyone.