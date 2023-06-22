From 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, a vigil for safe, legal abortion will be held in Vander Veer Park, Davenport, to condemn the Supreme Court and Dobbs decision, a news release says.

The group will gather to show support for the 1973 Roe v Wade decision. The public is welcome.

The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, Progressive Action for the Common Good, and the Quad City Science Club support safe, legal abortion, the release says.

For more information, email d1010stewart@aol.com