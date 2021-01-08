Rogalski is chair-elect of hospital association board

Ted Rogalski, administrator, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, is chair-elect of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s (IHA) 2021 Board of Trustees.

Previously, Rogalski served as treasurer of the IHA Board, a news release says. The board is the policymaking body for the association, representing more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems across Illinois.

“It has been my pleasure to have served on the Board of Trustees over the past four years and I am humbled to have been chosen by my colleagues to serve in a leadership role,’’ Rogalski said. “We have a great team in the association which has supported and represented our hospitals in exemplary fashion and I look forward to continued success in addressing the numerous challenges facing our healthcare industry.”

Over the past two decades, Rogalski has held a number of leadership positions, including director of materials management, director of neurosciences and imaging services, and interim CEO of Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. He has been an active community volunteer and served on the boards of the Vera French Mental Health Center, St. Paul the Apostle School and Assumption High School Century Club. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Rogalski earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Ambrose University. He received his master’s degree in health care and hospital administration from the University of Iowa.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Springfield, and Washington, D.C., advocates for Illinois’ more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems as they serve their patients and communities.