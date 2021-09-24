Roll out to vintage rods show Sunday

The Quad City’s Vintage Rods annual car show will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Black Hawk College in Moline.

The show highlights more than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special interest vehicles owned by club members and other collectors from around the Midwest.

The show will be held rain or shine at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Lot 1 off 70th Street. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Show and shine will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will need to follow the Black Hawk College COVID-19 guidelines that are in effect on the day of the event.

A $2 per person donation is suggested at the gate for adults. That goes toward the Quad City’s Vintage Rods scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation.

Since 1984, the car club has given more than $80,000 to the foundation and has donated to the college for more consecutive years than any other organization.

For more information, contact Len Peterson at 309-796-3080 or Glenn Winter at 309-948-1852.