A semi truck rolled over near the I-80/I-88 interchange in Illinois on July 24, 2020 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The Illinois State Police confirm the driver was coming off the ramp too fast causing his load to shift. The semi then rolled over and ended up in the left lane of I-88.

The left lane is currently closed. Emergency crews will offload the truck and then will close both lanes of the interstate to get the truck upright. This process is expected to take approximately two hours to complete.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 is the only station at the scene of a roll over accident near the I-80/I-88 interchange in Illinois that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The semi truck was traveling east on I-80 and exited to the eastbound lanes of I-88. It appears the semi was traveling too fast for the exit when it rolled over.

The left lane of eastbound I-88 near the interchange is currently blocked as the scene is cleaned up by emergency crews.

There is no information on the condition of the driver or any passengers at this time.