Roll the dice and explore fantasy worlds at young adult tabletop role-playing

Create a character. Roll the dice. Slay the dragon. Help your party become victorious!

Teens are invited to explore fantasy worlds at the Bettendorf Public Library for an afternoon of young adult tabletop role-playing. They’ll have popular tabletop role-playing systems, dice and character sheets on hand. Run your own game or join one led by a staff member or volunteer.

Get ready to game at young adult tabletop role-playing, Wednesday, January 5, from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. For more information, click here. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.