A seven-week Roller Derby Boot Camp with the Quad City Rollers will start Jan. 8, 2023, and cover all the basic skills of roller derby at the Eldridge Community Center and Rollerskating Park.

This boot camp will run alongside the Quad City Rollers practice every Sunday (9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.). No skating experience required. The newbie coaches will help you learn everything you need to know in a no-pressure and fun environment. For more information and to register, visit the Rollers website HERE.

The QC Rollers in action (photo courtesy of Quad City Rollers Facebook).

The required gear is:

Skate Helmet — no bike helmet allowed.

Mouth Guard

Knee Pads

Elbow Pads

Wrist Guards

Quad Skates (Loaner pads and skates available)

The Roller Derby League insurance is required $75 annually. Monthly dues of $30 are due at the beginning of each month ($5 late fee).

The Quad City Rollers is the area’s premier female and gender non-conforming flat-track roller derby league. Roller derby is the fastest growing sport in the world and the Quad City Rollers is proud to represent the QC area on the international level, according to its website.

Its mission is to develop amateur female and gender non-conforming athletes for national and international competition, foster the physical and mental strength found in these athletes, provide quality sports entertainment for our fans, promote the sport of roller derby and make a positive impact in our community through outreach.