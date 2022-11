A car show in Davenport on Saturday supported a good cause for the second year in a row.

The Rolling on the River car show held at LeClaire Park benefited the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

The event showcased cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Last year the event had close to 100 cars, but this year it was over 150.

The event also included music from 3D Sound Company, a silent auction and food from local vendors.