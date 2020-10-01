Rollover accident in Davenport

A rollover accident occurred at the intersection of West Kimberly Road and North Thornwood Avenue in Davenport on October 1, 2020. According police, two males ran from the scene. Police have not been able to confirm if the vehicle was stolen (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A white Nissan Armada was involved in a rollover accident near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and North Thornwood Avenue in Davenport on Thursday.

The SUV was traveling west on Kimberly Road when crossed over the raised median into the eastbound lanes. It then went off the road and rolled across Thornwood Avenue.

According police, two males ran from the accident. Police have not been able to confirm whether the vehicle was stolen.

