Rollover accident in Davenport

Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident in the 1500 block of West 38th Street in Davenport on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

A second car that was parked on the street also sustained damage.

The Local 4 News crew saw what appeared to be one person in an ambulance at the scene. The extent of their injuries, if any, are not known at this time.