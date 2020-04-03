Emergency crews tend to a white van on its side as the result of an accident at Harrison and 12th Street in Davenport on April 3, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident in Davenport Friday afternoon around 3:45. It happened at the intersection of Harrison Street and West 12th Street by Davenport Central High School.

The accident involved two cars. As a result of the accident a white van ended up on its side. No information on whether there were any injuries.

Harrison Street was closed to traffic until around 4pm and then down to one lane while the scene was cleared.

The accident is still under investigation by the Davenport Police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.