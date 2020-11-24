Rollover accident in East Moline

Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident at Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue in East Moline just before noon on Tuesday.
Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
There is currently no information about if there were any injuries.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
