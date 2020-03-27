Rollover accident in Whiteside County sends one to the hospital

A rollover crash near Fulton, Illinois sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the crash on Illinois route 84 Thursday night.

The vehicle was being driven by 30-year-old Justin Fritz of Clinton, Iowa, who sheriffs say lost control of his vehicle.

It then ran into the ditch and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Fritz, the only occupant, was transported to the hospital for his inuries.

He was cited for Improper Driving on the Shoulder.