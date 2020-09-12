Rollover at I-80 and I-88 interchange

A pickup truck pulling a trailer with multiple vehicles rolled over the side of a ramp at the I-80 and I-88 interchange around 10:35 p.m. Friday. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was on the scene of a vehicle rollover at the I-80 and I-88 interchange late Friday evening.

The call came in at approximately 10:35 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, two cars and a semi with a trailer had an accident near the ramp where I-80 west meets with I-88 east.

When Local 4 responded as the first and only station on the scene, Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb saw the aftermath of what was actually a single-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck pulling a trailer with two cars on it.

The pickup went off the side of the I-80 westbound to I-88 eastbound ramp.

The ramp remained open during this time.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

