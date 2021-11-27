Rollover crash caused by icy road conditions sends 19-year-old to hospital

A 19-year-old Wisconsin woman was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries early Saturday morning following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 7:29 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a rollover crash with injuries in rural Scales Mound, about two hours away from the Quad Cities.

The driver of a green 2007 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on West Stagecoach Trail — approximately 1/4 of a mile south of West Council Hill Road — when she lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions, a news release says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle skidded off the roadway to the east and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver, identified as Alisha F. Bennett, of Round Town, was transported to Midwest Medical Center, Galena.

Crews from Galena Ambulance, Scales Mound Fire and Galena Territory Fire were present at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.